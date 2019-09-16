Personalized online school experience for students in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD offers a totally free online school that features online instruction with extensive support. The program is a blended learning program where students earn a diploma from their public school while completing classes online. This program is called MySchool@Kent.

MySchool@Kent is a personalized program to best fit each individual student. Students are provided resources to be successful in this program including laptop, internet access, and even a work space if needed. This program works around students schedules and flows at their own pace. They are able to either spend more time on courses they’re having troubles with or accelerate through other courses. These students are given immense support and flexibility to pursue their interests and desired career paths while still having the high school experience. MySchool@Kent is connected back to the students local high school for extra curricular activities such as music, sports, and electives.

If your student is interested in learning more about this program, visit the myschoolatkent.net website or talk to their current high school counselor.