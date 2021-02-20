Northern Hills Middle School student joins statewide anti-racism council

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ari James is an eighth grade student at Northern Hills Middle School and her principal, David Simpson, nominated her last fall for a seat on a newly formed statewide anti-racism council. It was the logical next step for the teenager, who already has spoken to younger students about Black History Month and also has already made social justice a cause she’s committed to.

The Anti-Racism Middle School Advisory Council, led by State Superintendent Michael Rice, meets virtually every month with about 12 students in grades 5-8 and is a safe space for them to discuss race and racism. Ari is the only middle-schooler from the Kent ISD coverage area!

