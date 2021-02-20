Northern Hills Middle School student joins statewide anti-racism council

School News Network
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Ari James/School News Network

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Ari James is an eighth grade student at Northern Hills Middle School and her principal, David Simpson, nominated her last fall for a seat on a newly formed statewide anti-racism council. It was the logical next step for the teenager, who already has spoken to younger students about Black History Month and also has already made social justice a cause she’s committed to.

The Anti-Racism Middle School Advisory Council, led by State Superintendent Michael Rice, meets virtually every month with about 12 students in grades 5-8 and is a safe space for them to discuss race and racism. Ari is the only middle-schooler from the Kent ISD coverage area!

Read the full story here!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon