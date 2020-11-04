Local Girl Scouts create spirit week to spread kindness to younger generations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Four Caledonia High School freshmen girls, who are Senior Girl Scouts, wanted to do something impactful and give back to their former elementary, Dutton Elementary. They needed a project to complete their Girl Scout Silver Award and came up with the idea A Week of Kindness. The idea came from a presentation by be nice. and took place the week of October 19th. It was a spirit week where each day had a different theme and call to action.

The goal behind this project was to inspire younger generations at their former elementary school to spread kindness. Thank you to the four Girl Scouts Sadie Grimes, Lily DeWinter, Kloe Kimbrell, and Ella Norberg for their great idea to impact lives!

