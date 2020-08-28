Kids tell us why they are excited to go back to school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students and educators are heading back to school, and regardless of how they are going back, it’ll different be a transition unlike anything we’ve seen. Maranda teamed up with School News Network and their show Good School News to hear from students about why they’re excited to go back to school. The students, of all ages, tell us what they missed about school, what they are excited for this upcoming school year, and why their teachers are so special to them. It was awesome to hear about it from kids perspective!

Thank you to all our educators who have stepped up and gone above and beyond for kids during these uncertain times. You are rock stars!