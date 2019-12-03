Kentwood students learning how education is everywhere at Fredrik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Students from Discovery Elementary in Kentwood had the unique opportunity to learn and create at the Fredrik Meijer Gardens while they engaged in one of the many educational programs Fredrik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park offers. This learning experience tied in with the Education Everywhere campaign at Kent ISD, where they’re encouraging students, teachers, and parents to understand how learning happens everywhere and anywhere.

Today, students had the opportunity to learn about how different cultures around the world celebrate the holiday season by making Diwali decorations. Fredrik Meijer Gardens, along with other Education Everywhere partners, offer unique learning experiences by not only teaching the students about the topic, but also allowing the students to learn by doing and creating. The students get to tour the exhibits, make art, and engage in activities in order to understand how what they are learning is prevalent in the world.

Learning in the classroom is important, but it only offers so many resources for the students. Getting out in the community to advance these children’s understanding of the world around them really shows that Education is Everywhere. For more information on what educational opportunities are happening around the West Michigan community, head to schoolnewsnetwork.org.