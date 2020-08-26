Kent ISD’s ‘Summer Brain Gain’ hits a high note for thousands of students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – When classes let out last spring, it wasn’t with the typical ringing of the final bell, celebration of Senior Day or anticipation of an annual sixth grade camp-out. Students were sent home amid a pandemic shut down but their desire to learn stayed with them long after the semester like no other ended. Educators across the county called on Kent ISD to deliver more robust summer learning opportunities and teachers from from pre-K to advanced calculus answered the call. In all, some 1,300 students from all 20 Kent ISD districts signed up for GRASP and hundreds more took part in over 70 instructor-led courses. What they learned included, and went well beyond, reading, writing and arithmetic. They even offered an Introduction to Ukulele class!

We had the opportunity to talk with one of the Intro to Ukulele students and hear about her experience with the program. Now, she’s able to fluently play the ukulele and even write her own music. How special is that?

For more information on Summer Brain Gain and the amazing programs Kent ISD offers, head to their website.

Sponsored by School News Network.