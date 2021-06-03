Kent ISD’s partnership with KDL has students learning, reading, connecting and more!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at School News Network and Kent ISD have partnered with Kent District Library (KDL) to bring a public library branch into a public high school for students to access regularly. Kelloggsville KDL Branch has become more than just a library, it has become a hub of activity, community, connectivity, and more. The partnership with KDL allows Kelloggsville Public Schools to access books all over the state. This allows students access nearly any title they want. If it is not in the library or in the district, it can be accessed and sent to Kelloggsville branch from anywhere in the state. This opportunity has encouraged learning, reading, community and more for the students in Kent County.
