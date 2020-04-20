Kent ISD Superintendent joins Maranda to talk virtual learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Virtual learning across the state begins today and this is something totally new for all – administrators, teachers, students, and parents. Superintendent of Kent Intermediate School District joined Maranda to talk about this new type of learning as well as ease parent’s stress about this new reality. Parent’s have a lot on their plate right now. Between working from home, cooking, cleaning, and now teaching their kids, it can get pretty crazy. However, it’s important to know that school districts do not expect you to replace your child’s teacher.

“Parents don’t need to stress, all we can do is our best” says Ron Caniff, Superintendent of Kent ISD, “We don’t expect them to replace the teachers, but support the structure and framework that the districts are rolling out.”

All districts must begin e-learning by April 28th, and if you have not heard from your school yet, check the district’s website which is where each district’s e-learning protocols will be posted. If your household does not have access to internet or a device to do virtual learning, paper and pencil packets will be provided for your students.

Educators everywhere say the best advice they can give parents right now is to simply support their students through these transitions. Parents can do so by providing students a quiet place to study or do their homework, enforcing a daily routine to help keep them on track, and encouraging them to get some sort of physical activity everyday.

Remember, we are in this together. Thank you to all parents and educators for doing their best to help better our students!