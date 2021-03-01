Kent ISD offers Launch U program to provide tuition-free early college courses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD had a great program for high school students! Launch U is a program that allows students (starting in 10th grade) to attend high school classes at their regular school and then attend college courses at Kent ISD, taught by GRCC instructors. During the 13th year, students attend college courses full time on GRCC’s campus. It allows students to earn both a high school diploma and an associate degree, cost free.

>>>Take a look!

To see eligibility requirements and more information, visit KentISD.org/Students/LaunchU.