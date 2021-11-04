Kent ISD is expanding their state-funded free preschool program!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD is currently expanding its Great Start to Readiness Program (GSRP) across Kent County. They are offering state-funded free preschool to qualifying four-year-old children. GSRP classrooms focus on creating consistent routines, group activities, free time and out door play. Academically, the children will learn in the areas of literacy, math, science, social studies, art, and English speaking skills.

For more information on this great program and where to find a location near you, visit the Great Start to Readiness Program: https://www.kentisd.org/early-childhood/great-start-readiness-preschool/