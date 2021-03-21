Kent ISD hosts virtual high school Open Houses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)– While Kent ISD is familiar with open houses, for the first time ever they will be virtually welcoming students and parents to explore their three specialty high school programs!

Kent ISD’s Kent Career Tech Center, Kent Transition Center and MySchool@Kent invite students and families to virtually see inside their classrooms, talk with instructors and hear from current students through Zoom, from their computer or other connected device.

Live, interactive Zoom sessions about each course will take place at 5:30, 6:00 and 6:30pm at the Tech Center and Kent Transition Center. General information sessions with counselors and other support staff begin at 5:00 and remain open throughout the events. To register for these sessions visit the website of each program and sign-up for your desired time.

At Kent Career Tech Center, Kent ISD’s largest specialty program high school, most programs have their own videos that students and parents are encouraged to view prior to the event so they can register to attend the Zooms for their top three programs that night. To view these video visit thetechcenter.org.

“Bringing students into our classrooms virtually is a great way for them to safely meet the instructors, see our schools and learn about the real-life learning happening in a wide variety of career-focused pathways,” said Sue Gardner, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Programs at Kent ISD. “Visiting online opens this opportunity to every student across Kent ISD”.

To enroll in one of these programs, students are required to reach out to their school counselors. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore these specialty programs and find the best fit for your student.