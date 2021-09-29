Kent ISD Center Programs and Kids Food Basket brought their own kind of art to ArtPrize!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Maranda was joined by friends from Pine Grove and Lincoln Development Center, as well as friends from Kids Food Basket. Art Teacher, Lori Reuben demonstrated some fabulous art work that her and her students have been working hard on. Lori and her students shared how they overcome obstacles when learning in the special needs world and how art is important in their lives

Kids Food Basket joined us to talk about their ambitious goal of collecting 150,000 decorate brown lunch bags by Thursday, September 30. They also wanted to let the community know about their upcoming event on Thursday, September 30 from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M. Join them on Brown Bag Decorating Day for a drive through party at any of their three Kids’ Food Basket locations. Drop off your decorated bags and celebrate with them all from inside your vehicle.