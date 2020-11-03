Kent Career Tech Center offers Virtual Visits for students to explore unique programs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This year, the Kent Career Tech Center is hosting online Virtual Visits instead of their traditional fall open house due to the pandemic. This is an opportunity for thousands of students to still have the chance to explore Tech Center programs first hand. Students will be able to watch videos that will give them a glimpse inside each program so they can find out which one looks like the best option for them. Each video includes instructors describing the program, a look into what the student would be doing in the program, real-life learning labs, and other students already in the program sharing their own experiences. It’s a really great resource for students!

The Virtual Visits will be taking place now through March 25th, usually on Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you or someone you know is interested in checking out programs or learning more, visit the Kent Career Tech Center’s website!