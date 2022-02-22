Kent Career Tech Center creates a new generation of classroom leaders with their Teacher Academy program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Kent Career Tech Center (KCTC) are helping to fill the great need for teachers everywhere with their new Teacher Academy Program. Not only can students graduate high school with college credit, they also have the opportunity to experience working hands-on with students in real-life classrooms.

The KCTC Teacher Academy places high school students into classrooms with veteran teachers that help the students to learn everything from lesson planning to managing different learning styles. This program helps students to better understand the teaching profession and mold them into a new generation of classroom leaders.

For more information on how to get your student involved in this program or other programs like this, visit www.thetechcenter.org or check out the Kent Career Tech Center Open House that will be taking place on March 9 from 5 – 7 PM!