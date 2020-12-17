‘Hanging on by a thread’ an article written by a high school senior struggling with the effects of COVID

School News Network
Lynlee Derrick holding flowers while sitting on a log

Lynlee Derrick, a Forest Hills Central High senior, writes a breathtaking article about her struggles as a young person trying to balance the weight of online learning, PCOS, and focus problems.

She gives great advice as her closing thought:

‘Please, please be kind to yourself, to others, to everyone during this uncertain and rocky period of life. Respect your time, and respect others’ time as well. Listen to your body. Give yourself grace.

Now more than ever, we must have grace with ourselves, and I certainly have.’

To read the full inspiring article, head over to School News Network.

