Great Start Readiness Program offers Free Preschool for qualifying families

School News Network
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is a great high-quality preschool program with certified teachers in every classroom that prepares children for kindergarten. Great Start Readiness Program is open for enrollment and is free for qualifying families of children who turn 4 by December 1st, 2021.

Not only is the program free for qualifying families, they also are following COVID safety protocols in line with the Kent County Health Department.

To learn more, visit FreePreschoolKent.org or call 616-447-2409.

