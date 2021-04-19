Godwin Heights alumni are back where they belong

Tyler Whittemore graduated from Godwin Heights in 2005 and now is a coach and teacher at the high school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Godwin Heights alumni recount on their time in the Godwin Heights education community and share some of their favorite memories. Many of these alumni went on to teach and coach at their alma maters.

Middle-school teacher and 2016 graduate Alex Mosley said his favorite memory is when the football team headed to the playoffs in 2015, the first time since 1989

Alumni Alex Mosley, now Godwin Heights Middle School teacher shares this: “The Godwin Heights community gave so much to me during my academic career, from preschool to twelfth grade. I wanted to continue the legacy of a great education.”

Other alumni, turned-teachers such as Tyler Whittemore spent a majority of their life in the Godwin Heights education community. Whittemore spent 30 of his 34 years at Godwin. Ever since his preschool days, Whittemore has been a loyal student, coach adn now teacher.

Mosley and Whittemore are two of 22 alumni who currently work in the Godwin Heights district. To read more of this touching story visit the school news network website or click here.