Free summer learning opportunities for kids in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – To help keep kids learning all summer long, educators across Kent ISD have collaborated with organizations to provide summer learning opportunities for students for free! Kent ISD’s Summer Brain Gain is a program that provides online learning, resources students can engage with on their own, and packets available for students grade K-12 throughout Kent County. Families can choose from a 2-week teacher lead course or GRASP (Grand Rapids Academic Summer Programs) which is a summer math and reading program for students.

For more information on Summer Brain Gain and to sign up, visit kentisd.org/SummerBrainGain/