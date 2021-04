GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)– While Kent ISD is familiar with open houses, for the first time ever they will be virtually welcoming students and parents to explore their three specialty high school programs!

Kent ISD’s Kent Career Tech Center, Kent Transition Center and MySchool@Kent invite students and families to virtually see inside their classrooms, talk with instructors and hear from current students through Zoom, from their computer or other connected device.