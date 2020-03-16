Food Plans for Kent ISD School Districts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Families are invited to pick up meals for any child ages 18 and under, and students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active IEP. The Michigan Department of Education recently granted flexibility in the federal guidelines so schools are allowed to serve meals which families can simply come pick up.
Most districts are offering both breakfast and lunch foods and many are packaging multiple meals to pick up. Some districts are also offering delivery or neighborhood drop-off, so families may want to visit their district’s website or social media for additional details. Ending dates vary, so families are encouraged to ask for that information at the school.
Byron Center Public Schools
Beginning Monday, 3/16 1pm-2pm at Brown Elementary & Byron Center High School
Additional planning and details being finalized Monday.
Caledonia Community Schools
Monday-Thursday 9am-2:30pm at Duncan Lake Middle (behind school at Food Service & Shipping doors)
Cedar Springs Public Schools
Beginning Monday, 3/16 11am at Cedar Springs High School, with more details to come.
Comstock Park Public Schools
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11:30am-12pm at York Creek Leasing Office Area, 10:30am-11am at Mobile Home Park on West River Dr., 11am-1pm Comstock Park High School
East Grand Rapids Public Schools
Arrangements underway for district families in need of assistance. Staff are also partnering with neighboring districts on food distribution. Families are asked to contact their building principal for assistance.
Forest Hills Public Schools
Tuesday, Friday 11am-1pm & 5pm-7pm at Central High School, Eastern Middle/High School, Northern High School
Godfrey Lee Public Schools
Monday-Friday 10am-12pm at Early Childhood Center outside gym, front of Godfrey Elementary, back of Lee Middle/High School
Godwin Heights Public Schools
Wednesdays 10:30am-12:30pm at North Godwin Elementary
Grand Rapids Public Schools
Monday-Friday 11:30am-12:30pm New Faith Temple, San Juan Diego Academy, Creston Plaza Apartments, Campau Commons, and…
Beginning 3/17 11:30am-12:30pm also at Hope Academy, Sibley Elementary, Ottawa Hills High School
Grandville Public Schools
Varies Wednesday, Friday 3/18, 20 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3/23, 25, 27 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside
Monday, Wednesday 3/30, 4/1 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside
Kelloggsville Public Schools
Planning to meet student needs underway, with details being finalized Monday.
Kenowa Hills Public Schools
Meal distribution begins Tuesday. Planning to meet student needs continues, with details being finalized Monday.
Kent City Community Schools
Monday-Friday 9:00am-12:00 pm at elementary atrium and bus drop off areas
Kentwood Public Schools
Tuesday, Friday 11am-2pm in cafeterias at Glenwood Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Valleywood Middle, Freshman Campus
Lowell Area Schools
Tuesday, Friday 11am-12pm & 6pm-7pm at Alto Elementary and at Impact Church
Northview Public Schools
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5:30pm-6:30pm at Northview High School
Rockford Public Schools
Coordinating essential services, including food, for students in need. Specific plans being finalized. Currently, families are asked to contact their principal for assistance.
Sparta Area Schools
Varies Monday 3/16 beginning at 10am in the offices of every building
Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday 3/17, 18, 20 at 11am-1pm at Sparta High School main entrance
Monday/Wednesday/Friday 3/23, 25, 27 at 11am-1pm at Sparta High School main entrance
Thornapple Kellogg Schools
Monday-Thursday 3:30pm – 5:30pm at Thornapple Kellogg Middle take service drive to loading dock
Wyoming Public Schools
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12pm-1pm at West Elementary, Wyoming Junior High