Food Plans for Kent ISD School Districts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Families are invited to pick up meals for any child ages 18 and under, and students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active IEP. The Michigan Department of Education recently granted flexibility in the federal guidelines so schools are allowed to serve meals which families can simply come pick up.

Most districts are offering both breakfast and lunch foods and many are packaging multiple meals to pick up. Some districts are also offering delivery or neighborhood drop-off, so families may want to visit their district’s website or social media for additional details. Ending dates vary, so families are encouraged to ask for that information at the school.

Byron Center Public Schools

Beginning Monday, 3/16 1pm-2pm at Brown Elementary & Byron Center High School

Additional planning and details being finalized Monday.

Caledonia Community Schools

Monday-Thursday 9am-2:30pm at Duncan Lake Middle (behind school at Food Service & Shipping doors)

Cedar Springs Public Schools

Beginning Monday, 3/16 11am at Cedar Springs High School, with more details to come.

Comstock Park Public Schools

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 11:30am-12pm at York Creek Leasing Office Area, 10:30am-11am at Mobile Home Park on West River Dr., 11am-1pm Comstock Park High School

East Grand Rapids Public Schools

Arrangements underway for district families in need of assistance. Staff are also partnering with neighboring districts on food distribution. Families are asked to contact their building principal for assistance.

Forest Hills Public Schools

Tuesday, Friday 11am-1pm & 5pm-7pm at Central High School, Eastern Middle/High School, Northern High School

Godfrey Lee Public Schools

Monday-Friday 10am-12pm at Early Childhood Center outside gym, front of Godfrey Elementary, back of Lee Middle/High School

Godwin Heights Public Schools

Wednesdays 10:30am-12:30pm at North Godwin Elementary

Grand Rapids Public Schools

Monday-Friday 11:30am-12:30pm New Faith Temple, San Juan Diego Academy, Creston Plaza Apartments, Campau Commons, and…

Beginning 3/17 11:30am-12:30pm also at Hope Academy, Sibley Elementary, Ottawa Hills High School

Grandville Public Schools

Varies Wednesday, Friday 3/18, 20 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 3/23, 25, 27 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside

Monday, Wednesday 3/30, 4/1 10:00am-1:00pm at Grandville Middle, curbside

Kelloggsville Public Schools

Planning to meet student needs underway, with details being finalized Monday.

Kenowa Hills Public Schools

Meal distribution begins Tuesday. Planning to meet student needs continues, with details being finalized Monday.

Kent City Community Schools

Monday-Friday 9:00am-12:00 pm at elementary atrium and bus drop off areas

Kentwood Public Schools

Tuesday, Friday 11am-2pm in cafeterias at Glenwood Elementary, Crestwood Middle, Valleywood Middle, Freshman Campus

Lowell Area Schools

Tuesday, Friday 11am-12pm & 6pm-7pm at Alto Elementary and at Impact Church

Northview Public Schools

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 5:30pm-6:30pm at Northview High School

Rockford Public Schools

Coordinating essential services, including food, for students in need. Specific plans being finalized. Currently, families are asked to contact their principal for assistance.

Sparta Area Schools

Varies Monday 3/16 beginning at 10am in the offices of every building

Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday 3/17, 18, 20 at 11am-1pm at Sparta High School main entrance

Monday/Wednesday/Friday 3/23, 25, 27 at 11am-1pm at Sparta High School main entrance

Thornapple Kellogg Schools

Monday-Thursday 3:30pm – 5:30pm at Thornapple Kellogg Middle take service drive to loading dock

Wyoming Public Schools

Monday, Wednesday, Friday 12pm-1pm at West Elementary, Wyoming Junior High