Explore Kent Career Tech Center in their upcoming Open House!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Don’t miss the Kent Career Tech Center two-day Open House February 1 and 2 from 5 PM – 7 PM. Learn all about their exciting hands-on programs and see their state-of-the-art labs on one or both nights. While you’re there meet the expert instructors, current students and find out how to earn high school, college, and technical school credits, plus professional certifications at no cost!

This open house is a great way for students and families to explore unique learning opportunities that give students real life work experience before they even graduate high school. Check it all this week at their in-person open house. Plus, visit more Kent ISD high school programs during their open house events – MySchool@Kent Feb 1 and 2, and Kent Transition Center Feb 1.