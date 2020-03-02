Check out awesome opportunities for students at the Kent ISD Spring Open House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Kent ISD is opening their doors to the entire community for their annual spring open house! Families will have the chance to come check out programs, visit labs, and talk with current student and staff. They have everything from automotive and aviation to graphic communications and digital animations! They have an amazing range of programs offered to help students succeed in their futures. There are tons of opportunities through these programs that directly links students to career paths and real world learning.

Everyone is welcome to come and attend this open house and explore options for their future!

Kent ISD Campus Open House Event:

Thursday, March 5 th

5pm – 7pm

1655 East Beltline SE

www.thetechcenter.org

For more information about Kent ISD and their programs, visit kentisd.org.