Cell phone ban in local high school brings positive reactions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Schools throughout the country are beginning to establish ban cell phones during the school day. From the first bell in the morning to the final bell in the afternoon, students are required to keep their phones packed away in their lockers, even in between classes and at lunch. Maranda visited Forest Hills Public Schools who joined the movement to ban cell phones during the school day. She sat down with administrators, teachers, and students to hear their input about this topic.

It was great to see the overall opinion to banning cell phones has been very positive both from students and parents. Students are socializing with their peers more, interacting in the classroom more, and there has been a noticeable decrease in bullying at school. Students even noted that instead of looking something up on their phones, they ask questions and engage in conversations with their teachers and classmates. It’s beautiful to see students disconnecting to connect!