Barber and Books: Local middle school offers haircuts

GHMS Barber and Books is program started by one of the school’s paraprofessional, the Assistant Principal, and a local barber, Vince Jaramillo, to help kids whose parents may not have time to take them to get their hair cut or are unable to afford haircuts. They brought the barbershop to school! However, this shop is a little different. Students talk about books with Vince, who volunteers a few hours each week to groom students hair.

