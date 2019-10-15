Awesome opportunities for students offered by Kent ISD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kent ISD provides some awesome programs and opportunities for students throughout Kent County. Students get to learn valuable skills outside the classroom to benefit them later in life. One of these great opportunities is the welding program at the Kent Career Tech Center.

New this year, the welding program is the newest and most state of the art welding lab in Michigan which provides an awesome educational experience for these students. Employers throughout the state have already expressed interest in these students once they graduate since welding is such a high demand profession. Students in this program are becoming prepared for a successful future since there are currently over 400,000 welding jobs expected to go unfilled this year due to lack of qualified talent in the industry.

Kent ISD is holding their Fall Open House for high school students throughout Kent County to come check out all the programs they offer, including the welding program. Students attending this open house will have the opportunity to check out labs, visit with current staff and students, and learn more about the opportunities they could have while in high school. Information about the Open House below!