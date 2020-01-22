Award winning program through Kent ISD supports child development

School News Network

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Bright Beginnings, through Kent ISD, is an award winning program that promotes the early development, learning, and health of young children by supporting and engaging their parents and caregivers. Bright Beginnings helps families by offering home visits, play groups, and screenings to further advance the successful development of children. They also offer parent meetings, parenting tips, and strategies on how to handle tough situations that parenthood brings. Bright Beginnings is totally free to all families in Kent County and works in partnership with all Kent County school districts to connect with any family who needs their assistance. Bright Beginnings is dedicating to making sure all children are successful once they begin school.  

Due to this incredible work, Bright Beginnings was given the Blue Ribbon award in fall of 2019 for meeting and exceeding the highest standards for home visiting programs.

