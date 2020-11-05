West Michigan family shares their beautiful adoption story through Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – November is National Adoption Month and our friends at Samaritas are doing amazing work every single day to help children find their forever family. We had the opportunity to visit with one West Michigan family to hear about their beautiful adoption story through Samaritas.

The Trice family was a family of three, Robert, Latricia, and their son Caleb until Latricia heard about two little girls in her family being in foster care. After talking with her husband and praying to God, they both knew what they needed to do. They decided to add three year old A’Rayah and one year old Olivia Grace to their family. Although it took their son Caleb a little getting used to having two sisters, everything worked out and now they are a beautiful and happy family of five.

If you find it in your heart to foster or adopt, or would like to learn more, you can head to Samaritas website.