School supplies collected for students in foster care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Kids all over are heading back to school within the next few weeks and with that brings the need for various school supplies to help kids thrive in the classroom. Samaritas organized a Back to School backpack drive in order to collect items for foster kids to go back to school with brand new, nice school supplies!

An event was held for foster children where they were presented with their new supplies. Samaritas wants to do everything they can to assist kids in foster care in order to make these often nerve wrecking transitions easier! There are so many children in the foster care system throughout Kent County but not enough homes to take all the children. If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent or learning more information about becoming involved, check out the Samaritas website.