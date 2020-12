GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Holiday cheer is not lost on the citizens of Samaritas Senior Living community. Volunteers, refugees, foster kids, and even faculty of Samaritas have all come together to create a beautiful holiday display. See 8 foot tall holiday greeting cards throughout their property on 32nd street.

For a kick off special tonight – starting at 6pm they will have Christmas music playing, and Santa will outside the front doors waving as cars go by!