Samaritas provides update on child welfare system during COVID-19 crisis

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – During this stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is the likelihood of an increase in child abuse during these stressful times. Samaritas wanted to provide an update on their child welfare system so families know what is being done to help these children.

Although their physical offices are closed, social workers are working tirelessly to ensure kids in Michigan are safe. They are doing frequent virtual home visits and checking in with foster parents and foster kids during this time. If there are any safety concerns brought to their attention, they address the issue immediately.

Samaritas workers know that in the coming months they will see a spike in the number of children getting removed from their homes. Due to this, they will need to have foster care parents ready to go to take in these children and provide them with a safe and happy home. If you’re interested in becoming a foster parent after the crisis or learning more fostering, visit samaritas.org.