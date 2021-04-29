Samaritas offers affordable housing to seniors in their brand new Grand Rapids facility

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Samaritas is offering affordable living to the senior community of Grand Rapids. There is currently a housing shortage for senior, but Samaritas has been and will continue to offer affordable housing to seniors all over Michigan. In 2020 alone, Samaritas service over 1,400 people in need of affordable living. The newest location in Grand Rapids has offered an affordable, but beautiful, comforting and updated living. Samaritas is in the process of expanding to a Muskegon affordable living community to offer wide spread assistance.

Residents of the new Grand Rapids facility have overjoyed by the opportunity that Samaritas has allowed for them. One of the new facility’s first residents new that it was has home at first sight. If you or a family member are in need of affordable housing for seniors check out one of Samaritas’ multiple locations around Michigan by visiting their website.