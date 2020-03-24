Closings & Delays
Samaritas offering virtual tours of facilities to families

Samaritas

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Social distancing and COVID-19 concerns may have us all staying indoors, but the opportunity to explore virtually is still available!

With the use of our phones, computers, and tablets, we can visit numerous places online without having to physically leave our homes.

A special place that families can visit with their loved ones is Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids. Between cottages, studio, and one-bedroom apartments, families can view available housing options at any time through Samaritas’ virtual tours!

Take a look at HERE!

