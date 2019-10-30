Samaritas looking for caregivers in homes of Persons with Disabilities

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Samaritas provides all kinds of services to individuals and families throughout Michigan. One of these services is adult foster care homes which help take care of adults with disabilities in a special home. These homes have dedicated staff members who help these individuals with their everyday basic living necessities such as cooking meals, taking medication, laundry, and more.

Not only do these caregivers provide help with living, they also step into this role to provide love and care to their residents. The caregivers who work in these homes talk very highly of their job and the love they have for their residents. They explain how these residents have become their extended family and it brings them job to come to work every day.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Person with Disability homes caregiver, visit samaritas.org.