Samaritas is helping families and individuals experiencing homelessness in many ways

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Samaritas can help families experiencing homelessness get back on their feet. Their Family Center can provide shelter for homeless families along with access to food, medical care, transportation, job placement and more.

We talk to Tamieka Andrews, Family Center Director at Samaritas, about homelessness in Michigan and how Samaritas can help.

They’re also able to offer affordable housing in Michigan thanks to their HUD-subsidized communities for individuals, seniors and families on a fixed, low or no-income budget.