Samaritas: Honoring the life of Meghan Beimers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Samaritas gathered the community together to honor the memory of Meghan Beimers. Meghan was a mother to several foster children, adoptive children, and biological children, but her memory will live through her dedication, love and compassion to all of her children. Her calling to be a mother allowed her to touch the lives of many children that she recognized as her own. For that and for so much more Meghan is being honored through a bench dedication ceremony at Samaritas.

