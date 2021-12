GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Samaritas are constantly doing great work whether it be helping to fight the refugee crisis, helping those that have substance use disorder, providing affordable housing or even helping to find the perfect family for children in foster care.

Today, Maranda is joined by a family who worked with Samaritas to welcome two new additions to their family that they simply cannot live without.

>>>Take a look at this wonderful adoption story!