Samaritas celebrating 85 years at Be the Rock event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Samaritas has been Michigan’s leading refugee organization for 85 years. They have been dedicated to connecting people with families and the community and empowering them to live their life to the fullest. They’re celebrating 85 years of community commitment with Be the Rock, an event to gather people to raise money for all the good work Samaritas does. The event will also give people the opportunity to hear the inspiring life story of Rebecca Deng, a refugee from Sudan.

Rebecca Deng is thrilled to be able to share her life journey with the people of West Michigan of her life struggles from coming to America through the Lost Boys of Sudan program, living in foster care, and facing some of life’s toughest obstacles. Rebecca has a book, What They Meant for Evil: How a Lost Girl of Sudan Found Healing, Peace, and Purpose in the Midst of Suffering, that reflects on her journey and the adversity she faced.

Be the Rock: