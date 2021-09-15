Samaritas Art Prize Entry: I AM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Samaritas Senior Living are sharing a special project at Art Prize 2021. The goal of their submission is represent adults with dementia and their care partners. Samaritas is made up of a varied group from various backgrounds coming together to make a difference in the lives of others. Together, through dedicated and skilled work, they hope they can make a difference in the care that they provide on an individual, community, and global scale. To see more about their Art Prize Entry view their submission on the Art Prize website.

