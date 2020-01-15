Mitch Albom coming to West Michigan for Calvin University’s January Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Every year Calvin University welcomes the community to their January Series, a free 15 day lecture series that takes place each January on their campus. The series invites speakers from the community and across the country to speak about important issues to inspire cultural renewal and make us better global citizens. One of the prominent 2020 speakers is author, columnist, radio host, and philanthropist Mitch Albom who will be talking about his latest memoir, Finding Chika. Finding Chika celebrates the life of a young Haitian orphan, Chika, whose short live changed Albom’s heart forever. He and his wife first met Chika when she was brought to the orphanage where they were working.

Mitch Albom presentation for the January Series is underwritten by Samaritas due to his message perfectly coinciding with Samaritas mission of helping children in Michigan find their forever home. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or adopting a child, visit www.samaritas.org.

Mitch Albom will be coming to Calvin University for the January Series on January 21st from 12:30 – 1:30pm. The presentation will be at the Covenant Fine Arts Center and is first come, first serve. The presentation will also be shown live at numerous remote locations – locations available HERE. You can also stream the audio online HERE.