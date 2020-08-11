Letters to a senior citizen or school supplies for kids in foster care: Check out how you can help Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – If you’re looking for ways to boost the spirit of people in our community, Samaritas has some great programs for your family! Between the Pen Pal Program and Backpack Drive, it’s a great way to get involved.

The senior citizens at Samaritas Senior Living are still living in isolation due to COVID-19. Of course they’re able to communicate with loved ones over video chat and FaceTime, but Samaritas is asking family, friends, and community members to write letters, draw pictures, or send post cards to seniors in their facility. This is a fun activity for kids to draw pictures and write love notes to their grandparents! You can send these cards and letters to any of the Samaritas Senior Living locations.

Another way families can help Samaritas is by donating school supplies for kids in Foster Care through their annual Backpack Drive! This year’s drive will look a little different than past years, but the mission remains the same. They are asking community members to donate supplies online via Amazon wish list. All the supplies donated will be given to kids in need to ensure they have a smooth transition back to school, regardless of how they go back. Check out more information on how to donate HERE!