Key to a successful marriage from couple married for 53 years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Maranda recently had the opportunity to visit Samaritas Senior Living to learn how seniors stay healthy and happy while living in assisted living. Samaritas does a great job of planning interactive activities and cooking healthy, delicious food for them to enjoy. They offer the residents a community to be apart of and new skills to learn. It’s a great place for retirement!

While visiting Samaritas Senior Living, Maranda also had the honor to sit down with a couple who has been married for 53 years to hear about their tips for a successful marriage. Denny and Jean Arndt provide great advice and share their heartwarming journey of love and commitment.