How to help refugees in West Michigan: Advice from Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Currently, there are over 25 million refugees in the world with half of them being children. Refugees are individuals and families who were forced to leave their home country in order to escape war, conflict, or persecution. Out of the 25 million refugees, only around 500 of them will come to Michigan. In honor of June being World Refugee Awareness Month, Samaritas joined Maranda to talk about how the community can help and support refugees, especially now during the pandemic.

Samaritas is looking for people in our community to help resettled refugees in any way they are able. This could include donations, advocacy, and even volunteers to be friends and mentors to refugees. If you’re looking to help, visit samaritas.org/NewAmericans.