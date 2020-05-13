Hear one family’s beautiful journey with foster care through Samaritas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Samaritas does amazing work for individuals all around the world, but especially right here in West Michigan. They provide a wide range of services to help make the world a better place and to help those in need. One of these services is adoption and foster care. In honor of May being National Foster Care Month, we heard from one families amazing journey of foster care through Samaritas. It’s a beautiful story of a family opening up their home to a group of kids that turned into providing them a forever home and their family becoming complete through Samaritas work.

If you or someone you know is considering adoption or foster care, or just wants to learn more, head to Samaritas website at samaritas.org.