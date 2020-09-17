Cruise up for Samaritas Be the Rock Under the Stars drive in event at Fifth Third Ballpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This year was supposed to be Samarita’s 4th annual Be the Rock Gala, but due to COVID-19, they had to get creative on how to hold this event. They came up with Be the Rock Under the Stars, a drive in event hosted at Fifth Third Ballpark on Monday, September 21st at 6:30pm. Guests will be able to drive up in their cars, listen to live music, be served dinner right at their cars, and hear from influential speakers. Guests are even encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the show!

Families can get their tickets and find out more information at samaritas.org/underthestars.