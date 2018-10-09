Bob Goff inspires us to put love into action Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Bob Goff, New York Times best-selling author, inspires us to put love into action. His life and his philanthropic work is an encouragement to millions around the globe. He recently brought his motivational speaking to Grand Rapids for the Samaritas banquet.

After reading his books Love Does and Everybody Always, you’ll be inspired to dream big, live in grace, and walk in love!