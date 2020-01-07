Beautiful story of adoption for family in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A beautiful story of a little boy getting adopted right here in Kent County recently went viral during the 2019 Adoption Day. He invited his entire kindergarten class to his special day and people all over the country fell in love with the story. Another family who was in the court house that day to complete their family was the Krupp family, who adopted 3 beautiful girls. This family joined me in studio to share the amazing journey of fostering and then adopting their children in search of forever home.

If you watched this story and felt you had a place in your heart and home to adopt or foster children in need, visit samaritas.org to learn more.