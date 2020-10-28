Safe and family friendly Halloween event taking place at Rosa Parks Circle on Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Ice Guru Randy Finch has turned into a Pumpkin Guru for this weekend to host a safe and family friendly Halloween celebration in Rosa Parks Circle! Maranda has the opportunity to talk with Randy about this exciting event and watch him carve into a giant pumpkin.

The event is taking place this Friday, October 30th at Rosa Parks Circle from noon – 6pm. Families can expect a costume contest, safe Halloween activities and games, pumpkin carving, free candy, free pumpkins, and so much more. The best part is the event is totally free!

Find out more information on this spooktacular event here!