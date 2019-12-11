Running for the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge at 2020 Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The Amway River Bank Run is committed to giving back to local nonprofits by raising money through running and fitness. They partner with local charities in the West Michigan community to donate money that is raised throughout the year and at the race. One of these amazing charity partners s is the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge. Hope Lodge in Downtown Grand Rapids provides a free place to stay for people coming to West Michigan for cancer related treatments. Transportation and lodging can be a huge burden to families during these tough times, so Hope Lodge wants to make that load a little lighter. They provide rooms to stay in, laundry services, a kitchen to make delicious meals, and so much more. They truly help families immensely during their time of need.

If you want to get involved with the great work Amway River Bank Run does to give back to the West Michigan community, visit amwayriverbankrun.com to sign up to run, walk, donate, start a fundraiser, and more! The Amway River Bank Run will take place on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 in Downtown Grand Rapids! Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K hand cycle/wheelchair, 10K run, 5K run, and 5K walk. Register for the race HERE.