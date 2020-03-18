Run for Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – be nice. at the 2020 River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – One of the great parts of the Amway River Bank Run is their dedication to giving back to the community. They team up with local nonprofits to raise money to support the individual causes through running and fitness. One of these charity partners is the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan – Be Nice. Be Nice promotes mental health awareness and preventing suicide through education in schools, businesses, churches, and other locations throughout the community. Be Nice educates individuals of all ages about the signs of mental illness, the importance of reducing the shame and stigma surrounding mental illness, the warning signs of suicide, and so much more. If you register for the Amway River Bank Run, a portion of your registration goes toward helping amazing charity partners like Be Nice.

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, May 9th in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com.