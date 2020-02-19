Run for Conductive Learning Center at the 2020 Amway River Bank Run

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – One of the great parts of the Amway River Bank Run is their dedication to giving back to the community. They team up with local nonprofits to raise money to support the individual causes through running and fitness. One of these charity partners is the Conductive Learning Center of North America. The Conductive Learning Center (CLC) serves individuals with motor disorders related to premature birth, Cerebral Palsy, Spina Bifida, or brain injury. The CLC provides conductive education to these individuals, who come from all over the country, by helping them learn to walk, use their hands, and be able to develop an alternative way to accomplish motor control. If you register for the Amway River Bank Run, a portion of your registration goes to help great charity partners like the CLC.

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, May 9th in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com.